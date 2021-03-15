M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,825 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,596 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $122.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

