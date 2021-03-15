M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 316,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.35% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $34.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

