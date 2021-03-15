M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,099 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 91,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $104.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $104.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

