M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 119.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,359 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,719,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,373,000 after buying an additional 855,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $86.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.