M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,840 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $268.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.