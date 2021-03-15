M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,130 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 662,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 912.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after acquiring an additional 470,403 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $268.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.