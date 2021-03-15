M&T Bank Corp Buys 4,018 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 947,833 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 513,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,412,000 after acquiring an additional 370,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $150.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average is $118.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

