M&T Bank Corp Buys 4,112 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $5,726,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $132.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.73. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

