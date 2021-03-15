M&T Bank Corp Buys 863 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari stock opened at $195.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.