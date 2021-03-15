M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $45.38 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

