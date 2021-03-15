M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.23.

Shopify stock opened at $1,140.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,267.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,102.28. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 726.52, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

