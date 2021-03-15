M&T Bank Corp Has $10.70 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of STERIS worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $184.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.81 and its 200-day moving average is $182.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

