M&T Bank Corp Has $10 Million Holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 4.36% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

COMT opened at $31.40 on Monday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

