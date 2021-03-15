M&T Bank Corp Has $12.65 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,611,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.18 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

