M&T Bank Corp Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

