M&T Bank Corp Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $524.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $549.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.40. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

