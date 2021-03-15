M&T Bank Corp Has $9.11 Million Stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638,139 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.92% of Ideanomics worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. Ideanomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

