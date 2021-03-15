M&T Bank Corp Has $9.67 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 280.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,696 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,269 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after acquiring an additional 902,757 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 659.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 668,380 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,623,000 after purchasing an additional 612,247 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $78.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

