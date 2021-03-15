M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $931,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,079,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,512,000 after buying an additional 148,927 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

