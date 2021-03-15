M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,285,000 after buying an additional 309,187 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after buying an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after buying an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,361,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

