M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 2.94% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter.

EDIV stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

