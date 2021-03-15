M&T Bank Corp Sells 15,918 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,918 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Allegion worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $117.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average of $108.89. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $121.33.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

