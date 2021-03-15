M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,286 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,681,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

