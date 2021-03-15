M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,843 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Global Payments by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $215.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

