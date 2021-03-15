M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,865 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.25% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $303.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.40. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $155.91 and a 52-week high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.