M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,094 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.58% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 468,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 47,036 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares in the last quarter.

GNR stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38.

