Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MTL stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.28. 234,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,605. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.