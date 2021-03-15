Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

MTL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.42.

Shares of MTL traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.28. 234,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,605. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.21.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

