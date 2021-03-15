Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.84

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.84 and last traded at C$12.65, with a volume of 27932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTL shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price (down from C$14.00) on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.19.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

