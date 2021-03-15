Multiplier Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.05 Million (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $64.05 million and approximately $155,010.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.59 or 0.00455390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00095888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00555886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,614,291 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

