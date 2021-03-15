Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Up 8.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.73. 4,198,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,229,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Specifically, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBIO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $243.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth $36,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

