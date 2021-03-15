My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Stock Price Up 5.9%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares rose 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 423,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 704,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.85% of My Size as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

My Size Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

