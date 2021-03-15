Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 11th total of 434,700 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myomo by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYO stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,800. Myomo has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $82.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

MYO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

