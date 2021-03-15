Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading 19.3% Higher

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) traded up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.10. 6,508,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 2,060,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

