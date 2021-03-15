Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.00

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $761.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabtesco Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabtesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

