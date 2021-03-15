NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.54

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.54 and traded as low as $21.70. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 17,287 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $154.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

In other news, insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $332,904.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 107.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

