Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $43.97

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.97, but opened at $50.90. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $47.13, with a volume of 3,189 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

