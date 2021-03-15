Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Gap Up to $20.00

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26), but opened at GBX 23 ($0.30). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 23.44 ($0.31), with a volume of 83,611 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.55. The company has a market cap of £72.72 million and a P/E ratio of -11.11.

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards bought 100,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

