Nasdacoin (NSD) 1-Day Volume Tops $393,784.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $146,308.03 and approximately $393,784.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 158.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,903,984 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

