Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Natera by 139.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NTRA opened at $104.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,908.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $632,774.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,568 shares of company stock valued at $23,302,781 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

