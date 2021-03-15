Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 258,510 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Natera worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $632,774.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,568 shares of company stock valued at $23,302,781. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $104.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

