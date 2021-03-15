National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.50.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$8.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.51. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$9.95. The firm has a market cap of C$463.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.