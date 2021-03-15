National Bank Financial Weighs in on Empire’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Empire in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Empire has a one year low of C$23.00 and a one year high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.97 billion.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

