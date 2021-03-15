National Bank Financial Weighs in on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. National Bank Financial has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PBH. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.67.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$116.21 on Monday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$62.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

