National Bankshares Raises American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$4.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HOT.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.64.

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN traded up C$0.25 on Monday, reaching C$4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.03. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$353.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

