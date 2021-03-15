National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Beverage in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $42.38.

FIZZ opened at $50.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in National Beverage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $742,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

