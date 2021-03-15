National Express Group (LON:NEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $217.44

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.44 ($2.84) and traded as high as GBX 324.80 ($4.24). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 319 ($4.17), with a volume of 1,371,878 shares trading hands.

NEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on National Express Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on National Express Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 332.22 ($4.34).

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 217.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.61.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

