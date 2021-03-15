National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.93

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.93 and last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 392243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.