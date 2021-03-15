National Health Investors, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $76.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $76.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $930,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

