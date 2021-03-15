National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Position Decreased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 904,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,234,000 after buying an additional 544,625 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,426,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 265,629 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Realty Capital acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,142,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

NSA stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

